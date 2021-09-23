iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,970,000 shares, an increase of 25.6% from the August 15th total of 3,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,155,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock opened at $56.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.71 and a fifty-two week high of $59.19.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 311.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000.

