iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,191 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $7,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 160.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,838,436 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,710 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Italy raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $109,044,000.

ESGU stock opened at $100.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.35. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $72.68 and a 12 month high of $104.27.

