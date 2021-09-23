iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) is Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,265 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 3.3% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $12,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,762,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,464 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 641,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,425,000 after purchasing an additional 53,714 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,085,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,213,000 after purchasing an additional 673,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.59. The company had a trading volume of 755,352 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.03 and its 200-day moving average is $104.50.

