iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 48.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,217 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises about 1.3% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Petix & Botte Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $246,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.81. 1,357,548 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $138.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.24.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.