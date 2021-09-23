iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHAK. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 8,660 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 36,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wharton Business Group LLC increased its position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHAK opened at $44.69 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $30.50 and a 52-week high of $46.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.07.

