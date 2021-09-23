iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 38.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000.

DGRO stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 20,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,523. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $53.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.56.

