iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the second quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of ICF stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.94. The stock had a trading volume of 59,099 shares. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $88.40 and a 12-month high of $104.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.53.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

