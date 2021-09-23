IRISnet (IRIS) Price Tops $0.13

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded up 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. One IRISnet coin can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. IRISnet has a market cap of $146.56 million and $19.92 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,039,042,435 coins and its circulating supply is 1,099,632,605 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

