Investors Buy High Volume of Broadwind Call Options (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 5,333 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,896% compared to the average daily volume of 178 call options.

BWEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.47. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.09 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.28.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). Broadwind had a net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $46.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.42 million. On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 10,412 shares of Broadwind stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.96, for a total transaction of $41,231.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 375,806 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,191.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 32,912 shares of company stock valued at $108,132 over the last 90 days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invenomic Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,570,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Broadwind in the first quarter worth about $1,693,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the first quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Broadwind by 28.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 103,762 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadwind during the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.29% of the company’s stock.

About Broadwind

Broadwind, Inc is engaged in the manufacture of structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to customers in industrial markets.

