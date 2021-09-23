Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 41,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.6% of B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,101,000 after buying an additional 4,833 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 400,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,892,000 after purchasing an additional 36,371 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $373.44. 2,025,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,022,672. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $261.22 and a 52 week high of $382.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $347.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.414 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

