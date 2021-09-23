Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 284.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,118 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Invesco by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,546,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $997,368,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005,319 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 1,846.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,169,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Invesco by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,732,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,901 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its position in Invesco by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 2,575,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $68,830,000 after purchasing an additional 825,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Invesco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Invesco in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. upgraded Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

IVZ opened at $24.29 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

In other news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $3,736,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

