Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,849 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 3.07% of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 616.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PICB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,141. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.25. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $30.26.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

