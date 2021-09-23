Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 726 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 27,895 shares.The stock last traded at $70.84 and had previously closed at $70.71.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,226,000. SageGuard Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 148,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,768,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

