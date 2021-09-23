Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $481.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $544.55.

INTU traded up $9.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $572.22. 29,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. Intuit has a one year low of $301.94 and a one year high of $582.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.75, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $543.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $470.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,222.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,447 shares of company stock worth $33,808,533. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

