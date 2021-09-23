InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Short Interest Update

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 15th total of 99,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 40,424.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 654,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 652,455 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 401,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after buying an additional 21,950 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 368,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 36,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,248,000 after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 271,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,139,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG opened at $64.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.71 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.97. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $49.08 and a 1-year high of $75.20.

IHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Peel Hunt upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

