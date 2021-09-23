Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Sells $1,145,211.18 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,145,211.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44.

On Monday, September 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,865 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total value of $1,115,847.90.

On Thursday, September 9th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total value of $1,176,971.01.

On Monday, August 23rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 20th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,180 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $1,121,342.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,416 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total value of $1,143,449.44.

On Monday, August 16th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total value of $1,158,583.74.

On Friday, August 13th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,574 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $1,170,904.96.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $1,182,542.91.

On Thursday, August 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,258 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total value of $1,138,021.14.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $60.25 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,752,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,276,000 after acquiring an additional 358,129 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,308,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,385,000 after acquiring an additional 446,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after acquiring an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,369,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,093,000 after acquiring an additional 375,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,373 shares in the last quarter. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

