Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Short Interest Update

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 265,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the August 15th total of 215,800 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $120,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Inter Parfums in the first quarter worth $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 10.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 289.6% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 50,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,705 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.20.

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $69.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.52 and its 200 day moving average is $73.43. Inter Parfums has a 12 month low of $36.46 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 82.64%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

