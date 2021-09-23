Insured Finance (INFI) Reaches One Day Volume of $4,670.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 22nd. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insured Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and $4,670.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000163 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Insured Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00073282 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.46 or 0.00114308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.91 or 0.00169679 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,101.44 or 0.07025511 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,156.97 or 1.00026118 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $351.53 or 0.00796310 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002611 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,369,525 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Buying and Selling Insured Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insured Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insured Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.