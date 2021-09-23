Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Sells 15,625 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total transaction of $4,342,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,958,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,276,318. The firm has a market cap of $82.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $337.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.61. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.20 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ZM. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $464.00 to $369.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $399.75.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

