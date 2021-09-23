Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Sells $511,035.00 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.69, for a total transaction of $511,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Richard L. Dalzell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 17th, Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00.

NYSE TWLO opened at $349.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $356.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.08 and a beta of 1.45. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.71 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Twilio by 4,500.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.96.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

