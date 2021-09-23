Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE:SCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.
About The L.S. Starrett
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for The L.S. Starrett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The L.S. Starrett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.