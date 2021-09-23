Insider Selling: The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

The L.S. Starrett Company (NYSE:SCX) VP Christian Arntsen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $44,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SCX opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $86.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.23. The L.S. Starrett Company has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.17.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The L.S. Starrett from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its position in The L.S. Starrett by 2.5% in the second quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 1.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 373,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in The L.S. Starrett by 2.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 510,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,770,000 after buying an additional 9,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in The L.S. Starrett in the first quarter valued at $68,000. 40.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The L.S. Starrett

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the manufacture of industrial, professional, and consumer measuring and cutting tools and related products. Its products include precision tools, electronic gages, gage blocks, optical vision and laser measuring equipment, custom engineered granite solutions, tape measures, levels, chalk products, squares, hole saws, band saw, hacksaw, jig saw and reciprocating saw blades, and precision ground flat stock.

