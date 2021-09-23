Insider Selling: FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$73,650.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 300 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$245.50, for a total value of C$73,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 186,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,717,992.

TSE:FSV opened at C$243.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.53. FirstService Co. has a 52-week low of C$162.91 and a 52-week high of C$249.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$235.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$212.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.05, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Get FirstService alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. FirstService’s payout ratio is 21.26%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FSV. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService to C$239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on FirstService to C$232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$236.00.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.