Insider Selling: FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Sells $59,100,041.00 in Stock

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FIGS opened at $37.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91. FIGS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FIGS shares. Guggenheim started coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on FIGS in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.45.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,140,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.