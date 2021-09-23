Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $321.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -274.41 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.27.
Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.
About Carvana
Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.
Read More: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.