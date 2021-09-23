Insider Selling: Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Director Gregory B. Sullivan sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.21, for a total transaction of $850,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $321.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a PE ratio of -274.41 and a beta of 2.38. Carvana Co. has a 12 month low of $179.24 and a 12 month high of $376.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.27.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Carvana by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 14.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carvana by 174.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Carvana by 12.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Carvana by 153.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.08.

About Carvana

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

