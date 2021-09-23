Insider Selling: Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) CEO Douglas Love sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $165,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ANNX stock opened at $21.12 on Thursday. Annexon, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a market capitalization of $809.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.41.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANNX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Annexon by 484.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Annexon in the first quarter worth $154,000.

About Annexon

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

