Insider Buying: aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Director Paul Schimmel purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ LIFE traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,065,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,820. aTyr Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.92 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 2.00.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that aTyr Pharma, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LIFE. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of aTyr Pharma from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of aTyr Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 18.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in aTyr Pharma by 24.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

