Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Independence Realty Trust traded as high as $21.03 and last traded at $21.03, with a volume of 17608 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

IRT has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.44.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,065,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,797,000 after buying an additional 1,764,240 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,890 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 88.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,044,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,687 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 176.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,176,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,883,000 after buying an additional 751,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,430,000 after buying an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.42, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.