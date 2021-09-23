IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMV. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of IMV in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 price objective for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

NASDAQ:IMV opened at $1.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 5.11. IMV has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.83.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IMV will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of IMV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

