Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Shares Down 3.8%

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.40 and last traded at $8.41. 3,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,287,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Get Immunovant alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.23. The company has a market capitalization of $988.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 0.80.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George V. Migausky bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas J. Hughes bought 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $150,355.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 27.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 185.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 135,955.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. 33.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.