IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IMI PLC is an engineering company. It provides designs, manufactures and services for engineered products which control the movement of fluids. The company primarily serves energy, transportation and infrastructure sector. IMI PLC is headquartered in Birmingham, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IMI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

IMI stock remained flat at $$49.25 during trading on Wednesday. 466 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,441. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.54. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IMI has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $49.25.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

