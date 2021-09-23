Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €12.50 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) has been assigned a €12.50 ($14.71) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.40 ($13.41) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.10 ($16.59) target price on shares of Iberdrola in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €12.27 ($14.43).

Iberdrola has a twelve month low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a twelve month high of €7.30 ($8.59).

