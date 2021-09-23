i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Down 4%

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) were down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $23.69 and last traded at $23.70. Approximately 2,104 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 130,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIIV shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $779.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in i3 Verticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 0.9% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 91,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 61.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:IIIV)

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.