Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $9.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Hyliion Holdings Corp. provides electrified powertrain solutions for Class 8 commercial vehicle. The company’s solutions utilize its proprietary battery systems, control software and data analytics combined with fully integrated electric motors and power electronics, to produce electrified powertrain systems. Hyliion Holdings Corp., formerly known as Tortoise Acquisition Corp., is based in United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.63.

Shares of HYLN opened at $8.35 on Monday. Hyliion has a 12 month low of $7.69 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total value of $1,165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,472,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,608,772.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen S. Pang sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $92,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 298,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,687,388.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,989,625. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hyliion by 313.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 4,138.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,521,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462,107 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,272,000 after purchasing an additional 967,790 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hyliion by 494.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,113,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,977,000 after purchasing an additional 926,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hyliion by 697.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,920,000 after purchasing an additional 567,243 shares during the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

