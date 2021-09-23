Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) will announce $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Horace Mann Educators reported earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full-year earnings of $3.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horace Mann Educators.

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $347.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 12.54%. Horace Mann Educators’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on HMN. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $134,619.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Horace Mann Educators during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.77. The stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.63. Horace Mann Educators has a one year low of $32.35 and a one year high of $44.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is 36.47%.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.