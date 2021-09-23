Hive (HIVE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $12.94 Million

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Hive has a market cap of $248.77 million and $12.94 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can now be bought for $0.62 or 0.00001375 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hive has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000221 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001449 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 404,389,693 coins. Hive’s official website is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

