Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $32.13 on Thursday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.90 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $447.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.48%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTH. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.89 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

