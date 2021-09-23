HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Upwork by 21.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Upwork by 11.5% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Upwork by 36.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 247,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,450,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Upwork by 20.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 20,722 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Upwork by 19.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 115,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,860 shares during the period. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UPWK opened at $51.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.90 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. Upwork Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.83 and a 52-week high of $64.49.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $64,267.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 700,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,134,602.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock valued at $3,027,744 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

