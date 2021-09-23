HighTower Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) by 32.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Axonics were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Axonics by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Axonics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axonics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Axonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 96.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, CMO John Woock sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 49,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,318,778. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total transaction of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,161,445 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Axonics from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Axonics from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Axonics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

NASDAQ AXNX opened at $69.78 on Thursday. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $79.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.10). Axonics had a negative net margin of 45.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $45.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics Profile

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

