HighTower Advisors LLC Has $596,000 Stock Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in CarMax by 1.2% during the second quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.8% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 13.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMX. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.07.

In other CarMax news, CMO James Lyski sold 63,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $8,809,020.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 79,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,035,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.02, for a total value of $1,650,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 323,968 shares of company stock valued at $43,163,413 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $140.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.24. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $142.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.24.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

