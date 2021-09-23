HighTower Advisors LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,420,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,813 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $5,584,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $723,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crestwood Equity Partners by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

CEQP opened at $27.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.85. Crestwood Equity Partners LP has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $33.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 3.57.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The pipeline company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($1.01). Crestwood Equity Partners had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $929.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crestwood Equity Partners LP will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -657.89%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, EVP Joel Christian Lambert sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 8.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CEQP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services; processing, treating, and compression services; and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

