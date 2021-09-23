HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 3,366 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 265,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after buying an additional 73,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 10.1% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $780,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 35.3% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 29,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 7,675 shares in the last quarter.

GDV opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.78. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $27.16.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

