HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.83.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HEXO shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.75 to C$6.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of HEXO from C$9.00 to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of HEXO stock traded up C$0.05 on Thursday, hitting C$2.51. 1,795,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,072,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 3.61. HEXO has a one year low of C$2.39 and a one year high of C$14.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$694.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

