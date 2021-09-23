Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HES. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hess in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 149.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 765 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 38.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Hess by 616.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hess by 519.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

NYSE HES opened at $70.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $91.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a PE ratio of -131.15 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.35.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

