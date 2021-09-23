Herc (NYSE:HRI) Trading Up 5.3% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) shot up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $131.41 and last traded at $131.34. 541 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 224,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $124.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays boosted their target price on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.17.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.04 and a 200-day moving average of $112.03.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,751,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Herc by 45.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 4,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the first quarter worth $1,202,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc during the first quarter worth $560,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Herc during the first quarter valued at $23,302,000. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

