Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HEN3. Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €98.20 ($115.53).

Get Henkel AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

FRA HEN3 opened at €79.66 ($93.72) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €83.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is €90.09. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.