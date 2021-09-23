Head-To-Head Survey: Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ)

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) and Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Greenpro Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivint Smart Home -31.15% N/A -14.49% Greenpro Capital -354.82% -51.78% -32.94%

79.7% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Vivint Smart Home shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Greenpro Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vivint Smart Home has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenpro Capital has a beta of -0.49, indicating that its share price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vivint Smart Home and Greenpro Capital’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivint Smart Home $1.26 billion 1.83 -$595.20 million ($2.56) -4.31 Greenpro Capital $2.26 million 18.68 -$3.76 million N/A N/A

Greenpro Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vivint Smart Home.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Vivint Smart Home and Greenpro Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivint Smart Home 0 1 3 0 2.75 Greenpro Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vivint Smart Home currently has a consensus price target of $23.25, suggesting a potential upside of 110.60%. Given Vivint Smart Home’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Vivint Smart Home is more favorable than Greenpro Capital.

Summary

Vivint Smart Home beats Greenpro Capital on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home. It also offers other devices, including control panel, security cameras and smoke alarms, door and window sensors, door locks, motion and tilt sensors, glass break detectors, key fobs, medical pendants, carbon monoxide detectors, flood sensors, and lamp modules. The company's solutions enable subscribers to interact with various aspects of home with voice or mobile device, including engaging with people at front door, and viewing live and recorded video inside and outside homes; and control thermostats, locks, lights, and garage doors, as well as managing movement of families, friends, and strangers. As of March 31, 2020, its smart home platform had approximately 1.5 million subscribers and managed approximately 20 million in-home devices. It markets its products through direct-to-home, inside sales channels, and retail partnerships programs. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Provo, Utah.

About Greenpro Capital

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia. The company was founded by Chong Kuang Lee on July 19, 2013 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

