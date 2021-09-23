Head-To-Head Review: Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN)

Onion Global (NYSE:OG) and Blue Apron (NYSE:APRN) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Onion Global and Blue Apron, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onion Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Blue Apron 0 1 1 0 2.50

Blue Apron has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 55.46%. Given Blue Apron’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Apron is more favorable than Onion Global.

Profitability

This table compares Onion Global and Blue Apron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onion Global N/A N/A N/A Blue Apron -12.76% -93.73% -26.69%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Onion Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.4% of Blue Apron shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of Blue Apron shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Onion Global and Blue Apron’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onion Global $584.01 million 1.10 $32.13 million N/A N/A Blue Apron $460.61 million 0.30 -$46.15 million N/A N/A

Onion Global has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Apron.

Summary

Onion Global beats Blue Apron on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Onion Global Company Profile

Onion Global Limited operates a platform that incubates, markets, and distributes fashionable and future brands in China and internationally. Its platform includes brand partners that offer various categories of lifestyle products, including beauty products, maternal and baby products, food and beverages, fast fashion, and wellness products. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Blue Apron Company Profile

Blue Apron Holdings, Inc. operates as an ingredient-and-recipe meal kit service company. It engages in making home cooking accessible. The firm involves in demand planning, recipe creation, recipe merchandising, and marketing. Its products include meals and wine. The company was founded by Matthew J. Wadiak, Ilia M. Papas, and Matthew B. Salzberg in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

