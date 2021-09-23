Head-To-Head Review: Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) & Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Carriage Services and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carriage Services 1 0 2 0 2.33 Rover Group 0 1 4 0 2.80

Carriage Services presently has a consensus target price of $51.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.46%. Rover Group has a consensus target price of $13.67, indicating a potential downside of 6.84%. Given Carriage Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Carriage Services is more favorable than Rover Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carriage Services and Rover Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carriage Services $329.45 million 2.35 $16.09 million $1.86 23.34 Rover Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Carriage Services has higher revenue and earnings than Rover Group.

Profitability

This table compares Carriage Services and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carriage Services 5.75% 19.26% 4.02% Rover Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

74.5% of Carriage Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of Carriage Services shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Carriage Services beats Rover Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc. engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services. The Cemetery segment includes interment rights and related merchandise, such as markers and outer burial containers. The company was founded by Melvin C. Payne in 1991 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Inc. provides online marketplace for pet care. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, including doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits and grooming. Rover Inc., formerly known as Nebula Caravel Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

