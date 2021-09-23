Head to Head Contrast: LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH)

LiveWorld (OTCMKTS:LVWD) and Quhuo (NASDAQ:QH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LiveWorld and Quhuo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LiveWorld $8.56 million 0.57 $370,000.00 N/A N/A Quhuo $395.53 million 0.37 $530,000.00 $0.01 279.00

Quhuo has higher revenue and earnings than LiveWorld.

Risk & Volatility

LiveWorld has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Quhuo has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares LiveWorld and Quhuo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LiveWorld 7.31% 52.14% 12.75% Quhuo -3.15% -19.85% -10.00%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for LiveWorld and Quhuo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LiveWorld 0 0 0 0 N/A Quhuo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Quhuo shares are held by institutional investors. 16.3% of LiveWorld shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

LiveWorld beats Quhuo on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LiveWorld

LiveWorld, Inc. engages in the provision of software and services solutions. It offers conversation management SaaS platforms; management for the pharma industry, moderation, and engagement services; customer services, social analytics, strategy, and media. The company was founded by Peter H. Friedman and Jenna Woodul on April 10, 1996 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing. It also offers on-demand delivery solutions for industry customers with focus on items, such as grocery, and prepared and fresh food; ride hailing solutions for ride-hailing companies; housekeeping solutions and other services for short-term rental properties and hotel cleaning services; and shared-bike maintenance solutions to address the demand for maintenance and distribution services from bike-sharing companies. In addition, the company develops computer software and applications. Quhuo Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

