Head to Head Comparison: Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) versus PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Etn. Fr. Colruyt (OTCMKTS:CUYTY) and PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and PLBY Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Etn. Fr. Colruyt N/A N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A 3.07% 1.30%

73.2% of PLBY Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Etn. Fr. Colruyt and PLBY Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Etn. Fr. Colruyt $11.60 billion 0.65 $485.07 million N/A N/A PLBY Group N/A N/A -$1.06 million N/A N/A

Etn. Fr. Colruyt has higher revenue and earnings than PLBY Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Etn. Fr. Colruyt and PLBY Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Etn. Fr. Colruyt 1 4 0 0 1.80 PLBY Group 0 0 4 0 3.00

PLBY Group has a consensus target price of $49.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given PLBY Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PLBY Group is more favorable than Etn. Fr. Colruyt.

Summary

PLBY Group beats Etn. Fr. Colruyt on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Etn. Fr. Colruyt Company Profile

Colruyt SA engages in the retail and distribution of food and non-food products and fuels. It operates through the following segments: Retail; Wholesale and FoodService; and Other Activities. The Retail segment includes stores under the management that directly supplies retail customers and bulk consumers. The Wholesale and FoodService segment supplies wholesalers, commercial customers, and affiliated independent merchants. The Other Activities segment comprises filling stations, printing and document management, and alternative energy. The company was founded by Franz Colruyt in 1928 and is headquartered in Halle, Belgium.

PLBY Group Company Profile

PLBY Group, Inc. operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance. The company offers its products under its flagship brand, Playboy. It owns and operates digital commerce retail platforms, such as yandy.com, loversstores.com, pleasureforall.com, and playboy.com; and Lovers retail stores. In addition, the company licenses content for programming on Playboy television; trademarks under multi-year arrangements with consumer products, online gaming, and location-based entertainment businesses; and programming content to cable television operators and direct-to-home satellite television operators. Further, its business covers the subscription sale of PlayboyPlus.com and Playboy.tv, which are online content platforms. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

